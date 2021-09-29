In a bid to provide unprecedented reforms in India's medical sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. Under the scheme, citizens can avail of Digital Health ID, which is a randomly generated 14-digit number that can be used for several purposes including unique credentials, authentication, and threading of the recipient's health records, only with their informed approval, across multiple systems and stakeholders. The newly rolled out digital health platform will be aimed at making a lasting stage to store and exchange health records of citizens.

'Every citizen's health record will be digitally protected': PM Modi

While launching the mission, PM Modi had asserted, "Digital Health Mission will help connect digital health solutions of hospitals across India. Every citizen's health record will be digitally protected." He also added that India is working on a 'holistic and inclusive model,' which stresses affordable and accessible healthcare treatment.

What is Digital Health ID?

The unique health ID is a 14-digit number that the common citizens can get by self-registration on the portal or by downloading the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) Health Records app on one’s mobile. Additionally, one can also request the creation of a health ID at a participating health facility, which may include government or private hospitals, community health centres, and wellness centres across India. Each health ID will have medical details of the user and will require linkage to a Consent Manager to enable sharing the health records.

As of now, one can use the health ID by signing up on the HIE-CM. The National Health Authority (NHA), however, says multiple consent managers are likely to be available for patients to choose from in the near future. The health ID can be created via mobile or Aadhaar. One can also use their mobile number for registration, without Aadhaar.

Digital Health ID under Pradhan Mantri Digital Health Mission

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the system will be based on the foundations laid down in the form of Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and Mobile (JAM) trinity and other digital initiatives of the government. Using these, the PM-DHM will create a seamless online platform through the provision of a wide range of data, information and infrastructure services, duly leveraging open, interoperable, standards-based digital systems while ensuring security, confidentiality and privacy of health-related personal information.