MoU Between Shipping Ministry And MSDE To Focus On Skill Development In Maritime Sector

A digital Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) had been signed between the Ministry of Shipping and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship on Thursday.

Read | Kerala govt did not qualify in Thiruvananthapuram airport's bidding process: Hardeep Puri

Read | UP records 95 COVID-19 deaths; toll mounts to 2,733

The objective behind signing the MoU was to reap the benefits for vast employment opportunities in the maritime sector and to certify their skill sets.

Glad to participate the joint address announcing the partnership between @shipmin_india and our @MSDESkillIndia, aiming at skilling, up-skilling and re-skilling of youth in the shipping sector and empowering them with the latest knowledge & market relevant skill-sets #Skills4All pic.twitter.com/A4NmT8ahjH — Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey (@DrMNPandeyMP) August 20, 2020

Today, MSDE and @shipmin_india are entering into a strategic partnership that's aimed at skilling, reskilling and upskilling the country's youth in the shipping sector. The virtual MoU will be signed in the presence of @DrMNPandeyMP @RajKSinghIndia & @mansukhmandviya. pic.twitter.com/0ZTSmkHoYX — Skill India (@MSDESkillIndia) August 20, 2020

The signees to the MoU included Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, the Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Mansukh Mandaviya, the Minister of State for Shipping and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, and R K Singh, Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy, and senior officials belonging to the departments.

Read | Man beaten to death by neighbour in Muzaffarnagar

Read | Sushant death case: 5 videos from hospital puts spotlight back on Sandip Ssingh’s role

While rendering his speech on the occasion, Pandey congratulated the Shipping Ministry for undertaking efforts to create a workforce that would be ready for work, would be highly skilled and their competencies would match the standards accepted globally.

"The vision, to make the subcontinent as the Skill Capital of the planet will surely prosper if we work together and create strategies, that would enhance access and innovate across several fields," said Dr. Pandey.

''Maritime transport is a critical segment that propels the economic development of our country. This strategic partnership with The Ministry of Shipping is also derived from the same motto,'' added Pandey.

"It is my astute hope, that the right assistance, training, and exposure provided to the future of our nation, will make them reach to heights and will contribute in the growth of the maritime transportation sector," further mentioned Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey.

While expressing gratitude towards the MoU, the Shipping Ministry said that "the partnership(between the Ministeries of Shipping and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship), will surely give vast employment opportunities and better prospects to the youngsters living in the areas near the coastal areas.''

With umpteen focus laid on skilling and building quality manpower in the shipping sector, the partnership will help in effective implementation of training modules, assessment and the certification process of the candidates. #Skills4All pic.twitter.com/C87QvauaQ5 — Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey (@DrMNPandeyMP) August 20, 2020

According to the MoU signed, the ministries shall cooperate with each other in the areas of "developing course curriculum, National Occupational Standards, content, etc. for Cruise Tourism, Logistics, Fisheries, Shipbuilding, Ship Repair, and shipbreaking, Dredging, Offshore supply chain among others."

Read | A woman stuck in China floods saves husband's Gundam collection first

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Credits:ANI)

MoU for skill development in Port and Maritime sector signed between Ministry of Shipping, MSDE