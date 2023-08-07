Digital Personal Data Protection Bill to be moved in Lok Sabha today, All you need to know

The Lok Sabha is to take up the long-awaited Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Bill, 2023, on Monday (August 7) for consideration and passage. The Union Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, on August 3, introduced the DPDP Bill, 2023, in Lok Sabha for discussion.

The introduction of the Bill was strongly opposed in the Parliament, with Opposition MPs citing the violation of the fundamental right to privacy. The Opposition members sought scrutiny of the Bill by a standing committee of the House for further review.

In response, MoS for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar asserted that the Bill will protect the rights of all citizens. On Twitter, he said, "This new Bill after it is passed by Parliament, will protect the rights of all citizens, allow the innovation economy to expand, and permit government's lawful and legitimate access in national security and emergencies like pandemics and earthquakes, etc. DPDP Bill is a global standard, contemporary, future-ready, yet simple and easy to understand."

What is Digital Personal Data Protection Bill?

The DPDP Bill, 2023, provides for the processing of Digital Personal Data in a manner 'that recognises both the right of individuals to protect their personal data and the need to process such personal data for lawful purposes'.

As per government reports, the DPDP Bill frames and lays out the duties and rights of citizens on one hand and obligations for businesses to use collected data from the users on the other hand. The collection and usage of personal data must be lawful, should protect from breaching, and transparency should be maintained at each level of the process.

Another principle of the DPDP Bill, 2023, talks about the data collection exercises that must be for a legal purpose and the data should be safely stored till the purpose is served. The next principle talks about data optimization. The businesses will be granted permission to only collect relevant data of the individuals and a pre-defined purpose should only be the aim of businesses. Another principle of the Bill talks about the protection, accountability and accuracy of the data.

