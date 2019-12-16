Digvijaya Singh Blames 'Modi-Shah Govt' For 'communal Divide', Demands Revocation Of CAA

Amidst the distress in the country over the protest against Citizenship Amendment Act, Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to take back CAA, before it ruins the identity of 'secular India'. After the protest march against the Citizenship Act, held by students of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), ended in violence, the Delhi police December 15, detained the protesters outside the varsity gate. Reportedly, the police claimed that detainees were those who had allegedly indulged in arson and vandalism during the protest. Taking to Twitter, Digvijaya Singh posted a series of Tweets expressing his displeasure over the situation in the country and further appealed people to come together and fight against this.

Nitish ji Ramvilas ji Navin Patnaik ji Prakash Singh Badal ji how can you allow this to happen? Please STOP MODI SHAH TO RUIN OUR SECULAR INDIA OUR VERY IDEA OF INDIA BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE. I also appeal to the Corporate Friends of Modi Shah duo to intervene. TAKE BACK CAA. — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) December 16, 2019

Wake up Indians otherwise it would be too late. Indians irrespective of their Caste Creed or Religion have to stand together to fight this Ugly Virus of Communal Hatred. — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) December 16, 2019

Furthermore, Singh took an apparent jibe at PM Modi and Amit Shah and alluded that the world is being community divided by the 'Modi Shah' government. He also questioned Amit Shah over the police's action against the students.

Very unfortunate a Nation which went through the Trauma of Partition and because of the sane Leadership of Nehru Patel Azad Ambedkar became the largest successful Democracy in the World is being once again being thrown into Extreme Communal Divide by Modi Shah Govt. Sad. — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) December 16, 2019

Detained Students Released

As many as 50 students, who were detained during protests at the Jamia Millia University here on Sunday, were released in the early hours of Monday, police said. Of the 50 students, 35 were released from the Kalkaji police station and 15 from the New Friends Colony police station, a senior police officer said

