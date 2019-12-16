The Debate
Digvijaya Singh Blames 'Modi-Shah Govt' For 'communal Divide', Demands Revocation Of CAA

General News

Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to take back CAA before it ruins India's secular identity.

Written By Prachi Mankani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Digvijaya

Amidst the distress in the country over the protest against Citizenship Amendment Act, Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to take back CAA, before it ruins the identity of 'secular India'. After the protest march against the Citizenship Act, held by students of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), ended in violence, the Delhi police December 15, detained the protesters outside the varsity gate. Reportedly, the police claimed that detainees were those who had allegedly indulged in arson and vandalism during the protest. Taking to Twitter, Digvijaya Singh posted a series of Tweets expressing his displeasure over the situation in the country and further appealed people to come together and fight against this.

Furthermore, Singh took an apparent jibe at PM Modi and Amit Shah and alluded that the world is being community divided by the 'Modi Shah' government. He also questioned Amit Shah over the police's action against the students.

 

READ: Organisations protest against CAA in Hyderabad

READ: Anti-Citizenship Act Protests LIVE updates: AMU students clash with police at the campus gate

Detained Students Released

As many as 50 students, who were detained during protests at the Jamia Millia University here on Sunday, were released in the early hours of Monday, police said. Of the 50 students, 35 were released from the Kalkaji police station and 15 from the New Friends Colony police station, a senior police officer said

READ: No need to fear, Indian Muslims neither intruders nor refugees: NCM chairman on CAA

READ: CAA: 400 people from Assam, North Eastern states stage protest

Published:

