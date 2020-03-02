Digvijaya Singh Accuses BJP Of 'poaching' In Madhya Pradesh; Says 'Cong MLAs Openly Lured'

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh leveled poaching charges against the BJP in Madhya Pradesh and blamed Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Navratan Mishra for the same. Addressing the media on Monday, the former chief minister of state claimed that bribes worth Rs. 25 to 45 crores are openly being offered to Congress MLAs. Asserting the claim, Digvijaya Singh noted that 'Madhya Pradesh was not Karnataka' and that no Congress leader is buyable.

The Congress leader said, "In Madhya Pradesh, since the BJP has come in Opposition. Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Navratan Mishra, and others, who have looted MP for 15 years, are not ready to sit in Opposition. In Madhya Pradesh, the Congress MLAs are openly being lured for 25 to 45 crores. They say, take 5 crores now and then take next in installments after the government is fallen."

"I would like to caution them, this is not Karnataka. Not a single Congress MLA here can be bought. I would say it openly, that without any evidence I have never blamed anyone. This will not be tolerated," Digvijaya Singh added.

"Horse-trading" in Karnataka

After its coalition government with the JD(S) in Karnataka collapsed, the Congress in July last year had accused the BJP of carrying out "one of the most heinous" horse-trading the country has ever seen and said it will hold nationwide protests against the "immoral political destabilisation."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the greed of those who saw the alliance as an obstacle in their path to power won, while democracy and the state's people lost. "From its first day, the Cong-JDS alliance in Karnataka was a target for vested interests, both within & outside, who saw the alliance as a threat & an obstacle in their path to power. Their greed won today," Gandhi tweeted. "Democracy, honesty and the people of Karnataka lost," he said.

Reacting to the development, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said one day the BJP will discover that everything cannot be bought, everyone cannot be bullied and every lie is eventually exposed. The Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka collapsed in July last year after the confidence motion moved by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy was defeated in the assembly, ending his 14-month long turbulent tenure.

