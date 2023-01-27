After Madhya Pradesh Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had asked for proof of surgical strikes that were conducted by the Indian Army, another Congress leader Rashid Alvi jumped in the defence of his party colleague Digvijaya Singh. Speaking to media persons, Rashid Alvi said there is nothing wrong with what Digvijaya Singh demanded.

Speaking to reporters, Congress' Rashid Alvi said, "We have full faith in our Army, and security forces but we can not trust the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. When the government is claiming that we have a video of the surgical strike and if Digvijaya Singh has demanded to show the video then why is the BJP government trying to hide? We are not asking for proof (of strike) but govt should show the video it claims it has."

The Congress leader further said, "Amit Shah, late Sushma Swaraj and UP CM Yogi Adityanath said all different things. Whose words should we trust?"

'Attacking Forces is an institutional approach of Congress': BJP

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "This is not an individual statement of the Congress Party, this is the institutional approach of Congress because not just Rashid Alvi, Digvijaya Singh and in the past Sanjay Nirupam have questioned Surgical strike, Balakot airstrike. Insulting the armed forces and undermining their morale is Congress' institutional approach and if it is not, will Rahul Gandhi take action against Digvijaya Singh and Rashid Alvi? If we see history, they have always pulled our armed forces, they have only done scams, they have opposed National War Memorial, and they have opposed basic things like getting bulletproof jackets. Congress' hatred for one person has shifted to hatred for the entire armed forces."

"Pakistanis were completely rattled after the Balakot airstrike but Congress is more loyal to the Pakistani narrative. The party is now saying 'Saboot Dikhao'. What action the party will take on Alvi and Digvijaya Singh? It was not an individual statement," Poonawalla added.

Digvijaya Singh demands proof of surgical strikes

Earlier in January, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh questioned the Pulwama attack and Armed forces saying that the ruling BJP government at the Centre has given no proof of the surgical strikes against Pakistan. Addressing a public gathering in Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said, "The Pulwama incident happened. More than 40 CRPF personnel were killed. Why they were killed?"

He claimed that the CPRF demanded a plane to move from Srinagar to Delhi because of the sensitivity in the area. “But PM Modi declined that. Why he declined that?" Digvijaya Singh said.

"Pulwama has become a centre of terrorism, there every vehicle is being checked. There a vehicle comes from the wrong direction. Why it was not checked? The vehicle was checked and soon it collided with the CRPF van and 40 of our CRPF were martyred. Till date, they have not presented any information in the Parliament and in front of the people."