Digvijaya Singh Makes Scathing Remark On HM Amit Shah & PM Modi; 'Need To Teach A Lesson'

Ahead of the Khandwa Lok Sabha by-elections in Madhya Pradesh, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday went on to make a scathing remark on Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi by calling them 'khulla saand' while delivering a speech during an election rally in the state.

While delivering a speech in Khandwa, Digvijaya said, "Need to teach them a lesson. When you plough the field, don't you use a nakel (nail) to bullock to control him? Amit Shah and modi have become khulla saand (free bull)." He went on to add, "Now there's a need to control them. They have become free bulls and how will that be possible? By pressing on the the hand symbol (Congress logo) for the upcoming election on 30th."

Digvijaya Singh's remark comes amid Amit Shah's three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir after the recent civilian killings in the valley. This is the Home Minister's first visit to the valley since the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A in 2019 as Amit Shah looks forward to holding multiple high-level meetings and discussions on the current situation in the region.

Madhya Pradesh By-Election

On October 30, by-elections of three assembly seats namely Raigaon, Jobat, Prithvipur Assembly, and one Lok Sabha seat, Khandwa are scheduled to take place. The outcome of the polls will be a projection of the political mood of different regions of the state and also of the government’s standing and popularity among different communities.

The by-polls campaign picked up on Saturday as Union ministers Prahlad Patel and Narendra Singh Tomar, former Union minister Uma Bharti and BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya addressed various public meetings. Congress has recently declared its candidates for the three Vidhan Sabha seats and the Khandwa Lok Sabha seats.

(With ANI Inputs)