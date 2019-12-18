'Police Doing What You Blamed Kashmiris For': Digvijaya Singh On Stone-pelting By Cops

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday took a jibe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the ongoing protest and violence in the national capital over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Taking to micro-blogging site Singh questioned Amit Shah over the violent behavior of the Delhi police. Posting a video where one can see cops pelting stones at citizens, Singh asked Shah whether he gave the Delhi Police permission to do so.

In his tweet, Singh said, "Stone Pelting Delhi Police!! Amit Shah, did u give Delhi Police the permission for stone-pelting? Did u even provide them with training to pelt stones? Until now the youths of Kashmir were blamed for stone-pelting, and now Delhi Police too is engaging in stone-pelting."

Stone Pelting Delhi Police!!Amit Shah ji kya aap ne Delhi Police ko Stone Pelting ki bhi ijazat di hai? Training bhi di hai kya? Abhi tak to Sarkar kewal Kashmir ke nau jawanon par yeh arop lagate the ab Police bhi "Pathar Bazi" kar rahi hai. pic.twitter.com/3N6d74Zyra — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) December 18, 2019

Earlier on Tuesday, amidst the distress in the country over the protest against Citizenship Amendment Act, Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to take back CAA, before it ruins the identity of 'secular India'.

READ | PM Modi Dares Oppn To Declare ‘they Will Give Indian Citizenship To Every Pak Citizen’

Opposition leaders meet President Kovind

On Tuesday, the Opposition delegation comprising of 13 parties including the Indian National Congress, Samajwadi Party and CPI(M), met President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday and appealed to him roll back the CAA. Congress President, Sonia Gandhi while addressing the media after the Opposition's meeting with the President said that they had requested him to intervene in the situation. This comes after several demonstrations and protests against the CAA turned violent including the Jamia Millia University protests on Sunday and the recent protests in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area which turned violent as demonstrators pelted stones at police personnel who fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

READ | Nitish Kumar's 'missing' Posters Come Up In Patna, Over CM's Silence On CAA & NRC

Protests in northeast Delhi turn violent

On December 17, Tuesday, protests erupted in East Delhi's Seelampur area against the CAA and took a violent turn. According to police sources, the protesters gathered at around 1.15 pm and marched towards Seelampur. The sources further stated that initially, the protests were peaceful, however, it took a violent turn, forcing the police to use tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. The protests in Seelampur comes two days after clashes erupted between the police and protesters in Jamia Millia Islamia University.

READ | Opposition Parties Knock On President's Doors, Demand ‘recall Of Citizenship Law’

READ | Anti-CAA Protests LIVE Updates: Fresh Violence In Delhi; Metro Stations Shut