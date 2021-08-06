Dikshant Parade Of 72nd Batch: IPS Officer Trainees Led By Ranjeeta Sharma Honoured

Dikshant Parade of the 72nd batch of IPS officer trainees was held at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai attended the event and took the Salute of the Diskhant Parade, led by Ranjeeta Sharma, the best all-around topper of the batch.

178 officer trainees passed out from the Academy, including 34 officer trainees from friendly countries of Nepal, Maldives, Mauritius and Bhutan. Dikshant Parade marks the culmination of the basic training of the IPS Officer at the Academy.

Atul Karwal IPS, Director of the SVP National Police Academy, said “the officer trainees on Parade are at the threshold of their challenging careers and they will flourish and bloom into officers with high standards of professionalism and sterling values”.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai presented The Prime Minister’s Baton and Home Ministry’s Revolver to Ranjeeta Sharma for being the best all-round probationer. Ranjeeta Sharma is also the first lady IPS Officer Trainee to ever win the IPS Association’s Sword of Honour, which is awarded for best performance in Outdoor training.

During the address, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, said that the country is facing numerous challenges through Terrorism, Communalism and crimes against women and children and called for the Officer Trainees to take up these challenges with vigor by keeping the National Tri-colour and Service to the Society in mind. He urged the passing out officer trainees to uphold justice and freedom of society and to provide transformational leadership for the police force.

Before the parade the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai laid a wreath and paid homage to the Martyrs of the Indian Police Service who laid down their lives in the service of the Nation and also paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India.