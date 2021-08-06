Last Updated:

Dikshant Parade Of 72nd Batch: IPS Officer Trainees Led By Ranjeeta Sharma Honoured

In the Dikshant Parade of the 72nd batch of IPS officer, Ranjeeta Sharma was presented with Prime Minister’s Baton and Home Ministry’s Revolver by Nityanand Rai

Written By
Aneri Shah
Dikshant Parade, Ranjeeta Sharma, Nityanand Rai

Image: Republicworld.com


Dikshant Parade of the 72nd batch of IPS officer trainees was held at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai attended the event and took the Salute of the Diskhant Parade, led by Ranjeeta Sharma, the best all-around topper of the batch.

178 officer trainees passed out from the Academy, including 34 officer trainees from friendly countries of Nepal, Maldives, Mauritius and Bhutan. Dikshant Parade marks the culmination of the basic training of the IPS Officer at the Academy.

Atul Karwal IPS, Director of the SVP National Police Academy, said “the officer trainees on Parade are at the threshold of their challenging careers and they will flourish and bloom into officers with high standards of professionalism and sterling values”.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai presented The Prime Minister’s Baton and Home Ministry’s Revolver to Ranjeeta Sharma for being the best all-round probationer. Ranjeeta Sharma is also the first lady IPS Officer Trainee to ever win the IPS Association’s Sword of Honour, which is awarded for best performance in Outdoor training. 

READ | UP: Probe launched into allegations of IPS officer harassing retired official's daughter

During the address, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, said that the country is facing numerous challenges through Terrorism, Communalism and crimes against women and children and called for the Officer Trainees to take up these challenges with vigor by keeping the National Tri-colour and Service to the Society in mind. He urged the passing out officer trainees to uphold justice and freedom of society and to provide transformational leadership for the police force. 

READ | PM Modi calls IPS probationers 'flag bearers of Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat'

Before the parade the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai laid a wreath and paid homage to the Martyrs of the Indian Police Service who laid down their lives in the service of the Nation and also paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India.

READ | Did IPS officer Rashmi Shukla take nod from CM for tapping phones? asks Maha minister
READ | Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana takes charges as Delhi Police commissioner
READ | FIR against IPS officer Param Bir Singh, 5 other cops on charges of extortion
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND