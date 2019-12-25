Congress' Sandeep Dikshit: 'Govt Retracting To Cover Mistakes But Only Making New Ones'

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit spoke to reporters and stated that NPR and NRC are different and that NRC is what the opposition and left parties are opposing. He said that Chidambaram had also spoken on NPR at one point and that UPA’s version of NPR is different from NDA’s. He added that “The government made a mistake and is repeatedly making more in quest of correcting the first one”, while also advising the government to revise the CAA to identify religiously prosecuted individuals on the whole, not leaving out any religion.