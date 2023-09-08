J&K DGP Dilbag Singh Warns Terrorists, 'no Safe Haven In Pakistan'

J&K Police Director General of Police Dilbag Singh issued a stern warning to terrorists operating from across the border on September 8, emphasising that they won't find safety in Pakistan. He asserted, "We will reach there (Pakistan) as well."

Addressing Hizbul Commander Jehangir Saroori, Singh stated, "he is near death, he will die soon; but if he wants us to take him to the grave, we will. He will soon be in the grave."

The DG affirmed that associates of Saroori who remain will also meet the same fate. Singh further assured vigilance on every front and declared that the properties of terrorists operating from Pakistan are under their scrutiny. He highlighted successful efforts in thwarting terrorist attacks in the Chenab Valley, Rajouri, and Poonch regions while noting the elimination of numerous infiltrating terrorists.