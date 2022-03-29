Dileep's Interrogation For 2nd Day Over, Likely To Be Called Again In Actress Assault Case

In connection with the 2017 Kerala assault case, actor Dileep and director Balachandra Kumar were interrogated together as part of the ongoing investigation into the alleged attack on an actress. Balachandra Kumar, who's also a former friend of Dileep, was also called to the Aluva Police Club during Dileep's second day of questioning by the Kerala Police Crime Branch. The interrogation was based on Balachandra Kumar's statements that Dileep had watched the attack on the actress.

Dileep was interrogated on Monday for 7 hours.

On the other hand, the Kerala High Court rejected the bail plea of Pulsar Suni, the prime accused in the case. Petitioner contended that there are security threats inside the prison, but the Court observed that bail can't be granted at this stage.

'Dileep will be questioned again if necessary': Kerala Crime Branch ADGP

Speaking to the media, Crime Branch ADGP S Sreejith informed, "The interrogation of Dileep is over now. He will be called later if further clarification is required. Important people will not be questioned tomorrow. Dileep will be questioned again if necessary."

Film Director and witness Balachandra Kumar, who was also questioned along with Dileep said, "I can't disclose the facts that are part of the investigation. They said they would call me again. I think Dileep will be questioned along with me. I believe the investigation will be completed on time."

Dileep was questioned for nine and a half hours on Tuesday. The investigation team interrogated him for sixteen and a half hours over two days. From the beginning of the probe, Dileep rejected Balachandra Kumar's statement. Balachandra has also been directed to appear again.

Earlier this month, Actor Dileep had contended in the Kerala High Court that the Crime Branch has levelled false and fabricated allegations of destruction of evidence against him and others in the case.

Dileep used a hacker to clean up phone?

Meanwhile, it was alleged over a week ago that a hacker named Sai Shankar had wiped out critical proof from Dileep's iPhone in late January after the new case was registered against the actor on January 9. Last week, the police crime branch raided several places linked to the hacker. Police have alleged that Sai Sankar used his wife's Mac laptop to delete certain messages on Dileep's phone. However, Sankar has denied all these allegations and moved the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail. In the petition, Sai Shankar alleged that the Crime Branch was harassing him and his family in the name of investigation. His petition also seeks protection as police are hunting him down to "fabricate evidence" against Dileep's lawyer.

Malayalam actor abduction and assault case

On January 9, the Kerala Police Crime Branch had registered a case against Dileep and five others for allegedly threatening the investigating officials. In the FIR, Dileep is named as the primary accused. Concerning the alleged conspiracy, Dileep is the eighth accused in the actor's kidnapping and assault case. As per the case, a female actor who works in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu movies, on the night of 17 February 2017, was allegedly abducted and molested inside a car by a group of men who had forced their way into the vehicle.

