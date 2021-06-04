Dilip Chhabria Fires ₹25cr Extortion Charge On Sachin Vaze; Told Family Would Die In Jail

In a sensational development in the ongoing Vazegate probe, explosive details of which continue to emerge on a daily basis, another complainant has now levelled extortion allegations on former Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze and ex-Commissioner Param Bir Singh. This adds Chhabria to a list of at least three others who have levelled similar charges against the Mumbai Police officers, all of who have now been removed from their posts and are battling prosecution at various levels. Speaking to Republic TV in an exclusive conversation, renowned Mumbai-based car designer Dilip Chhabria, who has been tangled in legal trouble for the past few years, accused former Mumbai Police APIs Sachin Vaze and Riyaz Kazi of allegedly torturing him to extort money from him before he was jailed for over 100 days. A complaint to this effect has been sent to the Maharashtra CM by Dilip Chhabria.

Dilip Chhabria accuses Sachin Vaze and gang of extorting him for Rs 25 crore

Dilip Chhabria, who was arrested in December 2020 by the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch led by Sachin Vaze in a cheating and forgery case, claimed that he was tortured by Sachin Vaze until he 'gave in to' his extortion demands. The renowned car designer told Republic TV's Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy in an exclusive conversation that he was allegedly threatened - with arrest and that his whole family would die in jail - by Sachin Vaze and his CIU colleague Riyaz Kazi if he did not pay Rs 25 crore.

#LIVE | I have mentioned in a complaint the extortion part. I didn't know I could use it because only recently I was told if I was extorted then paying was not a crime. Yours is the first channel where I made my admission: Dilip Chhabria, car designer https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/J4SUnyOWXs — Republic (@republic) June 4, 2021

Dilip Chhabria went on to claim that he was asked to pay Rs 25 lakhs in just ten minutes in order to 'save his family from arrest'. The DC designer told Republic TV that he was made to stand for three-three hours at a stretch and had meals withheld the CIU office until he accepted the demand of Sachin Vaze. He said that the money was allegedly handed over to Riyaz Kazi in the parking lot of the Crime Intelligence Unit office (CIU).

#LIVE | I believe the money was given to Mr Kazi in the parking lot of the CIU office: Car designer Dilip Chhabria alleges he was threatened that his entire family would die behind bars; Watch the explosive charge here - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/8cUfDczR6v — Republic (@republic) June 4, 2021

Talking about the role of ex-Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh in the extortion racket, Dilip Chhabria claimed that Sachin Vaze and Riyaz Kazi presumably had the 'blessings' of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. Explaining his accusation, Dilip Chhabria said that the economic offences wing (EOW), which had arrested him allegedly without a warrant, had reported directly to Param Bir Singh and not Sachin Vaze. Elaborating on his arrest from December 2020, the DC designer said that he was arrested without a valid reason based on an alleged fake complaint whose claim was accepted & accused the complainant of holding several meetings at the CIU - of being in Sachin Vaze' office day and night and even travelling together.

#LIVE | I was in the CIU office at 8, they arrested me at 9:15, and in the middle they tried to bargain with me. And they would have arrested me even if I didn't pay Rs 25 crore: Car designer Dilip Chhabria's sensational charge against Sachin Vaze & gang https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/ukWXkoS5PG — Republic (@republic) June 4, 2021

Revealing another shocker which corroborates with the findings in the Vazegate probe by the Mumbai Police, Dilip Chhabria claimed that he had seen the complainant (whom he describes as the frontman of his ex-partner) at the EOW & CIU office throughout the day and that a complaint had been made to the NCLT court about the complainant's presence at the CIU & EOW & how he presumably had the blessings of erstwhile Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. The DC designer further claimed that he had allegedly spotted the complainant accompanying Sachin Vaze in the same black Mercedes Benz, which was earlier seized with a cash counting machine & cash was found, in the probe related to the Antilia bomb scare case and the murder of Mansukh Hiren.

Sachin Vaze dismissed from Mumbai Police, rotting in Taloja jail. Kazi dismissed as well

On May 11, Sachin Vaze was dismissed from the Mumbai Police, with the dismissal order making clear that his conduct had been like that of a hardened criminal. He has been lodged in Taloja jail since April 9. Also in May, the Mumbai Police Commissioner had dismissed Riyaz Kazi from police service almost a month after he was arrested in the Antilla bomb scare case. Issuing an order, Mumbai CP said that 'under Article 311(2)(b) of Constitution of India, API Riyaz Hisamuddin Kazi, posted at Local Arms, Mumbai, has been dismissed from Police service'.

On April 11, NIA arrested Kazi who was questioned several times by the agency and was transferred out of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch earlier in March. Kazi was seen in the CCTV footage at a number plate shop that was accessed exclusively by Republic TV where Kazi was seen entering a number plate shop in Mumbai and have a conversation with the owner of the outlet. He was also seen taking away DVDs and a computer from the shop, which he later allegedly destroyed at the Mithi river. Both ATS and NIA reportedly suspect that Kazi helped Sachin Vaze get the fake number plates. Initially, a special NIA court sent Kazi to judicial custody till April 23, which was later extended till May 5.

Antilia bomb scare & Mansukh Hiren death case

On February 25, at around 3 PM, a car (green Scorpio) laden with explosive gelatin sticks along with a threatening letter was found by Mumbai Police, outside the Ambani residence - Antilia. A primary investigation from the CCTV revealed that the car had been parked near the residence in the intervening night prior. Later, on March 5, Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the car in question, was found dead at the Kalwa creek - with police claiming that he committed suicide by jumping into the stream. The deceased's wife, however, alleged murder and put forth that Sachin Vaze was actually using the car since November.

Shortly later, then-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze who had actually been put in charge of the Antilia case, was arrested by NIA on March 13 for his alleged involvement. While Vaze has been suspended again from police service amid the NIA arresting him and taking him into custody, the NIA took over both high-profile cases. Vaze's superior - then Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh was transferred to Home Guards due to 'lapses' in the probe. He then sent an 8-page letter to CM Thackeray, HM Anil Deshmukh and Gov Koshyari alleging that Deshmukh had demanded from Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore from 1750 pubs in Mumbai per month. Deshmukh was forced to step down and is now being investigated by the CBI and ED. Param Bir Singh is in the courts trying to stave off his own arrest as other complainants, just like Dilip Chhabria, have revealed how they were allegedly extorted by the likes of Param Bir Singh, Sachin Vaze, Pradeep Sharma and others.