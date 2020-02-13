BJP's Dilip Ghosh Says Mamata's Policy Is To Scare People By Spreading Rumours About CAA

President of BJP's West Bengal unit and Member of Parliament Dilip Ghosh said that Mamata Banerjee has adopted politics of instigating and scaring people to gain political mileage. Ghosh was speaking to Republic TV on Thursday after the West Bengal Chief Minister alleged that nationalised banks and post offices were being used by the Centre in her state to collect data to manipulate CAA-NRC-NPR.

Ghosh calls out Banerjee's politics

Ghosh said, "Mamata's politics is of scaring and instigating people and she is not able to come out of it. Her party workers recently created a ruckus when a school principal asked for a form to be filled up. The TMC members alleged that they are asking NRC forms to be filled up in Madrasas. Her policy is to scare people by spreading false information."

From Abhinandan Rally organised in support of #CitizenshipAmendmentAct at Jalpaiguri Town. pic.twitter.com/iBlP3BbTtX — Dilip Ghosh (@DilipGhoshBJP) February 12, 2020

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that nationalised banks and post offices were being “used” by the BJP-led Central Government to collect data through “surveys” in West Bengal in order to “manipulate” the CAA-NRC-NPR. Mamata Banerjee made the accusation while addressing an administrative meeting in Bankura.

"The banks and post offices are doing this without taking the name of BJP...they are visiting houses to conduct the survey. They cannot do this without the state government's permission... Do not give any information to anyone. We will not allow this. We have to strongly handle this," she told top state officials at the meeting.

CM Banerjee is staunchly against the CAA and has held multiple street rallies in Kolkata and other parts of the State. She claims that the law is anti-poor and discriminates on the basis of religion, thus making it constitutionally invalid.

Recently, she even released a book against the CAA called 'Why We Are Saying No CAA, NO NRC, No NPR' at 44th International Kolkata Book Fair.

The West Bengal state Assembly has also passed a resolution to block CAA in the State. Along with West Bengal, Kerala, Rajasthan, Pondicherry and Punjab have passed resolutions blocking the CAA.

