Dilip Ghosh's Remark On Cooch Behar Violence Sparks Row, TMC Slams WB BJP President

The elections in West Bengal continue to become murkier by the day with controversial remarks made by the political leaders from the ruling TMC and the BJP which is keen on snatching power off the hands of the ruling dispensation. After Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's accusations on Central Forces and her controversial appeal to the minority community asking them not to divide their vote bank, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh has courted fresh controversy on Sunday by saying that more Cooch Behar-like killings may happen in the next phase of assembly elections if "naughty boys like the ones who died in Sitalkuchi" try to take the law into their hands.

"Naughty boys received bullets at Sitalkuchi. If anyone dares to take the law into his hands, this will happen to him also," Ghosh said without elaborating on the phrase 'naughty boys'. Soon after the controversial remark, TMC demanded his arrest.

"We demand his immediate arrest for making such an inflammatory statement which will encourage trigger happy forces and threaten the safety of voters," TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said while addressing media.

"The naughty boys, who had presumed that the rifles of the central forces were just for a show during election duty, will not dare repeat the same mistake after seeing what happened in Sitalkuchi," he said while addressing an election rally at Baranagar in North 24 Parganas district.

"On April 17 (date of the fifth phase of polling) as well, the central forces will be at the booths. Sitalkuchi-like incidents may happen if people try to take the law into their hands," he said.

While the TMC has demanded Ghosh's arrest, the CPI(M) opined that his statement has revealed the fascist face of the BJP. Left Front leader Sujan Chakraborty, also the CPI(M) candidate in the Jadavpur seat, said, "Dilip Ghosh is making irresponsible statements. His comment unmasks the fascist face of the BJP."

Cooch Behar violence

Five people lost their lives on Saturday in the Sitalkuchi area of Cooch Behar. Among them were four locals who got killed after hundreds of people surrounded Central forces guarding the booths. The local police stated that the miscreants attempted to snatch weapons from and attack the Central forces compelling them to open fire in self-defence.

Another one named Anand Burman was dragged outside polling booth number 285 in the Pathantuli area of Sitalkuchi and was shot dead according to a police official. Allegations have been levelled against TMC for his death.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier in the day, condoled the death of the five people in the clashes while stating that the violence was unfortunate. He also blamed Mamata Banerjee for provoking the people of Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar to gherao Central Forces which Shah claimed led to the Central Forces being surrounded and attacked by the locals on polling day.

