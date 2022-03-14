'Dilli 6': Food Festival Recreates Royal Dining With Old Delhi Flavours

From "Kakori Kebabs" and "Jahangiri Mutton Quorma" to "Dahi Gujhiya" and "Sheermal", the majestic culinary and cultural glory of old Delhi has made its way to a food festival here in Okhla -- this time through the lens of strong female figures of Mughal era.

Themed 'Noor-e-Khawateen' (radiance of womankind), the 12th edition of "Dilli 6" food festival, underway at Edesia in Crowne Plaza Okhla, is an ode to 'Mallikas' of yore -- Begum Nur Jahan, Princess Jahanara and Empress Razia Sultan -- encouraging Delhiites to step back in time and dine like a royal.

Visitors are welcomed by several sweet shops, followed by a stall serving the much relished deep-fried breads from Chandni Chowk's iconic 'paranthe wali gali'. The paranthas are available in a range of stuffings, including 'mirchi', 'nimbu', 'papad', 'mewa' and more.

"Dilli 6 food festival is a signature experience of our hotel where we offer authentic delicacies from the bylanes of Old Delhi crafted under extremely hygienic set up. This year, we are attempting to salute the powerful female icons of the royal eras through curated culinary, cultural and dining experience," said Shuvendu Banerjee, general manager, Crowne Plaza, Okhla.

The hotel has designed multiple-dining experiences for guests to get a sense of the opulent lifestyle lived by the female protagonists of centuries-old Mughal era. It includes Jahanara Lounge (luxurious Mughal suite), Sultanat-E-Razia (royal court), and Mughal Sena Shivir (ancient Mughal army themed dining experience as an ode to braveheart Nur Jahan).

The menu, a mix of the best street delicacies and main-course specials, boasts of gastronomical delights like 'Kalmi Vada', 'Aloo Tikkis', 'Fruit Kulia', 'Dahi Gujhiya', 'Papdi', 'Noorani Kebabs', 'Reshami Kebabs', 'Bhutta Seekh Kebabs', 'Murgh Begum Bahar', 'Nihari', and 'Biryani'.

"Our lavish Dilli 6 menu gives an opportunity for guests to feast on time-honoured culinary recipes that have been passed through generations. Our chefs have collaborated with local karigars and vendors of Chandni Chowk to bring delectable indulgences which are deeply rooted in Delhi's history," said Pradipt Sinha, director of food & beverage at the Crowne Plaza.

