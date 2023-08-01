Dinesh Arora Granted Bail In Delhi Excise Policy Scam Amid Money Laundering Probe

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court granted bail to businessman Dinesh Arora, who was arrested on July 6, 2023, by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy Scam. The allegations against Arora are related to money laundering.

Earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had named Dinesh Arora as a government witness in the Delhi Excise Policy case. Subsequently, the ED took him into custody on charges of money laundering pertaining to the same case.

The bail has been granted on a surety of one lakh rupees. However, it is important to note that Arora is still under judicial custody.

The Delhi Excise Policy Scam has been a matter of significant concern, and authorities have been conducting investigations to unveil the extent of the alleged wrongdoings. The involvement of high-profile individuals and businesses in such cases raises questions about the integrity of the system and the need for greater transparency and accountability.