Dinesh Gundu Rao Hits Out At PM For Lack Of Action Taken Against Pragya Thakur

The president of the Karnataka Congress Dinesh Gundu Rao on Thursday has slammed BJP MP Pragya Thakur over the controversial remark she made in the Parliament, wherein she called Godse a 'deshbakht'. Furthermore, Gundu Rao also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not taking strict against Thakur.

READ | Rajnath Singh: We Condemn Any Philosophy Which Describes 'Godse' As A Patriot

READ | Owaisi Gives Notice To Lok Sabha Speaker On Pragya Thakur's 'Godse- A Patriot' Comment

'What is he going to do now?"

Hitting out at the Prime Minister, Gundo Rao said, "The Prime Minister last time has also said that he will not forgive her. But so far, he has not done anything. In Lok Sabha, Pragya Thakur had called Godse a 'deshbhakt'. What is he going to do now? They are hypocrites. ...She should not have been given a ticket and made the MP. She should first understand the ideology of the BJP."

Furthermore, he added, "...BJP used Mahatma Gandhi's name for their personal advantage and for his belief and saying. BJP believes what Godse believed in." Gundo Rao also said that it was sad that the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi is a respected figure worldwide, but the BJP considers his killer Nathuram Godse an iconic figure.

Thakur's controversial statements condemned

Distancing the BJP from Pragya Thakur's controversial remarks, Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh stated, "Far from talking about Nathuram Godse being called a patriot, we condemn the idea of treating him as a patriot. Mahatma Gandhi is the idol of the people. He was our guiding light earlier and will continue to be guiding light in future as well. His ideology was relevant even at that time, it is today and will continue to be.

Thakur's controversial remark

BJP member Pragya Thakur, on Wednesday, called Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse a "deshbhakt" during a debate in the Lok Sabha, triggering protest by opposition members. When DMK member A Raja cited a statement of Godse on why he killed Mahatma Gandhi during a discussion on the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, Thakur interrupted and said, "You cannot give example of a deshbhakt."

Raja said that Godse himself admitted that he had nursed a grudge against Gandhi for 32 years before finally deciding to assassinate him. Godse, Raja said, killed Gandhi because he believed in a particular philosophy. While the opposition members protested the interruption by Thakur, the BJP members persuaded her to sit down. After which, the Speaker said only A Raja's statement will be taken on record. Later, during the course of discussion on the Bill, Gaurav Gogoi of the Congress said that a member in the House has said that Nathuram Godse was a patriot and the member should apologise for the remark.

READ | Sonia Gandhi 'shocked' Over Pragya Thakur's 'Deshbhakt' Intervention On Godse

READ | Sadhvi Pragya Thakur Refers To Nathuram Godse As 'deshbhakt' In Lok Sabha