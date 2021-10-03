Dip In COVID-19 Active Cases In Nagaland; 17 New Infections Recorded

The COVID-19 situation in Nagaland improved on Sunday with fewer fresh infections, no fatalities for the third consecutive day, and a dip in the number of active cases.

The northeastern state reported 17 cases on Sunday, 13 less than the previous day, a health department bulletin said.

Eight new cases were recorded in Kohima, four in Dimapur, and one each in Longleng, Mokukchung, Mon, Phek, and Wokha, Dr Nyanthung Kikon, the state nodal officer of Integrated Disease Surveillance Project, said.

Nagaland's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 31,312.

The death toll remained unchanged at 666.

Thirty-seven more patients were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,314.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 93.61 per cent, the official said.

The northeastern state currently has 329 active cases.

Altogether 1,003 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

As many as 3.76 lakh sample tests have been conducted in Nagaland thus far. State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr said over 6.90 lakh people have been inoculated till Saturday with 3.75 lakh of them having received both the doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

