'Direct Attack On Govt Of India': Australia Today Editor On Khalistan Flag In Consulate

After attacking Indians in Australia's Melbourne, the pro-Khalistan forces have now targeted the Indian consulate in Brisbane, the capital of Queensland. In the visuals accessed by Republic TV, a yellow-coloured flag representing the Khalistan movement was seen installed at the consulate. Speaking to Republic TV, Jai Bharadwaj, editor of Australia Today, condemned the action and said that the Khalistani forces are being emboldened now more than ever.

Khalistani propaganda being peddled again

"They were targeting Australian Indians, they were targeting Hindu temples, but now what they have done is targeted an institution, the consulate is a symbol of India in that city," Bharadwaj said. "So they have directly threatened and attacked the Indian authority. It has been more than 36 hours now since this incident happened. It came to light in the morning to us. Nothing has been done. The Queensland police has not given (any) statement as of now," he added.

Bharadwaj also said that there are a number of CCTV cameras in and around the consulate building which can be used for evidence but all the police have said is 'we will see what we can do.'

"It seems it is not their priority. I must tell you that the Australian Foreign Minister (Penny Wong) is coming to India just next week to talk about safety, defence ties and cyber security ties and look at the scene here," the editor further said. Australia Today was the first to report on the incident which according to its report transpired on the night of February 21 on Swann Road where the Consulate office is located. The Khalistani flag was first found attached to the office by the Consul of India in Brisbane Archana Singh when she reached there the next day.

Bharadwaj also revealed that the Khalistani supporters were the ones who were raising funds before the elections for the people in power in Australia. He says this might be the reason why no action is being taken against such separatists.