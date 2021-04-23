Direct Payment Of Rs 284.74 Cr Transferred To The Accounts Of  farmers Of Patiala District

During the ongoing Rabi season, about 74 per cent of the expected wheat has arrived in the mandis of Patiala district, out of which 96 per cent of wheat has been procured by various procurement agencies and direct payment of Rs. 284.74 crore to the farmers has been made by transferring to their accounts.

Disclosing this here today, District Food and Supplies Controller, Harsharanjit Singh said that within 10 days of government procurement starting from April 10, about 74 per cent out of the targetted arrival (8.35 lakh metric tonnes) of wheat has already reached the mandis. Procurement agencies are also procuring wheat at the same pace and 96 per cent of the wheat in the mandis has already been procured.

The District Food Supply Controller further said that the process of payment of sold crop to the farmers was also accelerated and so far direct payment of Rs. 284.74 crore to the farmers of Patiala district had already been made in their accounts.

Expressing satisfaction on the payment of wheat, Gurjinder Singh, a farmer of village Gobindpur Pind in Patiala district said that his wheat was procured on 14th April and on 17th April an amount of Rs. 1.54 lakh was credited to his account without any difficulty. Similarly, Sukhwant Singh, a farmer of village Batta said that he has received payment of Rs. 2.51 lakh for his sold wheat directly in his account.

Satpal Singh, a farmer of Bosar Kalan village, said that his wheat produce was procured on April 14 and within three days Rs. 2.5 lakh was deposited in his bank account directly. Apart from this, other farmers also expressed satisfaction over the payment made in their accounts and said that the payment of wheat, in the bank accounts, was being made on time and there was no problem in getting the payment.

(Image Credits:PTI/REPRESENTATIVEIMAGE)