'Directly Linked To CM's Office': BJP Puts Vijayan In Dock Over Kerala Gold Smuggling Scam

Addressing a press briefing on Friday, MoS MEA V Muraleedharan reiterated that Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan for his alleged connection to the gold smuggling scam. Touching upon the ED's sensational revelation about the possible links of some accused to gangster Dawood Ibrahim's criminal syndicate, he mentioned that 4 investigative agencies are exploring various aspects of the case. The gold smuggling scam came to the fore when the Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport on July 5 from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate.

While acknowledging that this was not the first occasion when smuggling has been detected, he stressed that this case was different as it was directly linked to the Kerala CM's Office. To buttress his point, he highlighted the links between gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh and former Principal Secretary to CM M Sivasankar. Moreover, Muraleedharan contended that the suspended bureaucrat was a trusted aide of Vijayan. Referring to the ED chargesheet, he seconded that influential persons in the state government are linked to this scam.

MoS MEA V Muraleedharan remarked, "I won't say that this is the first time that money is being smuggled or captured by any of the airports in India or anywhere in Kerala. What makes this case distinct is that this is directly linked to the CM's office. And the CM has been changing his stand from the day the case was registered till the day before yesterday."

Read: 'Let NIA Continue Probe': Kerala CM On Alleged D-Company Link With Gold Smuggling Case

Read: Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: Opposition Lambasts Vijayan Govt Over 'D-company Link' Claim

'Efforts made to destroy evidence'

On this occasion, the BJP leader also alleged that the Kerala government had tried to destroy evidence. For instance, he stated that the fire in the General Administration Department of the state secretariat was not caused due to a short circuit. Furthermore, Muraleedharan revealed that the CCTV footage of the CM's residence and the Kerala secretariat has been lost.

"During the course of the last three months, we have seen two instances wherein efforts were made to destroy the evidence. There was a fire in the General Administration Department of Kerala on August 25. The Ministers including the CM said that it was a short circuit. But now we have the forensic report which categorically says that the fire was not caused due to a short circuit. This indicates that there was a deliberate effort on the part of somebody to destroy the evidence. The CCTV visuals of the CM's residence, as well as the state secretariat, was found to be lost," the BJP leader said.

Read: CBI Approaches High Court To Quash Stay Order Issued To Probe Life Mission In Kerala