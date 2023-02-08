'Disappointed By President's Speech': Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge In Rajya Sabha

Addressing the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in Rajya Sabha, Leader of Opposition and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said that he is disappointed by President Droupadi Murmu's speech. Kharge said that usually, the President's address includes the plans for the future and measures to be taken to run the country. He asserted that the President's speech did not have any mention of the measures to run policies listed by the government.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said, "The President's address mentioned only the work done by the government and the centre's achievements till now. The address also had the work done by previous governments. I did not expect this from the address." Notably, Kharge placed a 10-page document on the work done by the Congress government in the Rajya Sabha.

'Why current govt jealous of work done by the previous govt? asks Kharge

Speaking in Rajya Sabha, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said, "MPs in the House are listing what the government did over the last few years. They focus on pointing out what the previous government did not do. If your government did so much work, why are you jealous of the work done by previous governments?"

'Govt is always in election mood': Kharge

Kharge further asserted that the Modi government is always in election mode. Kharge referred to the Prime Minister's frequent visits to poll-bound Karnataka in the last couple of months. He said, "The current government is in election mode throughout the year. While proceedings are underway in the Parliament, ministers are seen in my constituency Gulbarga in Karnataka."

Further, the Congress chief mentioned, "People of Scheduled Castes are beaten up upon entering Temple, if they are considered Hindu why aren't SCs allowed in Temple or allowed to be educated? Many ministers show off pictures of them eating at the homes of SCs," Kharge added.

Soon after, a massive ruckus erupted in the Rajya Sabha as Chairman Dhankar asked Kharge to maintain decorum and refrain from using phrases such as 'nafrat chodo, bharat jodo' while addressing the House.

Kharge raises the Adani issue

Raking up the Adani issue in Rajya Sabha, Kharge said, "LIC, SBI have given loans up to Rs 82,000 crore to Adani. In Gujarat, a farmer was not given a 'No Dues Certificate' because of dues of 31 paise." The Rajya Sabha Chairman asked Kharge to table the documents to authenticate his allegations.

Kharge further said, "Wealth of one of the closest friends of PM Modi increased by 13 folds in 2.5 years. In 2014 it was Rs 50,000 cr while in 2019 it became Rs 1 lakh crore. What magic happened that suddenly in two years assets worth Rs 12 lakh crores came, is it due to favour of friendship?"

BJP says allegations 'infused with insinuation against PM'

Responding to Kharge's allegations, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "It is very smart to say we are giving data, we will corroborate it but it is completely infused with insinuation against PM Modi and that is what we are objecting to. They are overtly insinuating the PM."