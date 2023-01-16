'Discrimination In MGNREGA Funds Disbursement'; CM Mamata Alleges 'no Help From Centre'

Launching a scathing attack, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee alleged that the BJP-led Central government is discriminating against the state over the disbursement of MGNREGA funds. She claimed that West Bengal is running the scheme on its own and the Centre owes them Rs 6,000 crore as the funds have not been released yet.

"Why is West Bengal facing such discrimination despite being number one in MGNREGA implementation? We are running the scheme without any central assistance. The central government is not releasing MGNREGA funds to West Bengal. It owes us Rs 6,000 crore. However, BJP-ruled states are getting funds for the 100 days work scheme," she claimed.

'West Bengal facing discrimination in MGNREGA funds': Mamata Banerjee

CM Mamata added that she has flagged this issue to Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a closed-door meeting that was held in December 2022. She also handed over copies of the letters sent to the Centre for the "releasing of dues" under the MGNREGA programme to the Union Home Minister.

Banerjee further spoke about the central government teams' West Bengal visit stating that the move has been taken 'to harass the state government'. This came in connection with the Education Ministry constituting a 'Joint Review Mission' to assess the proper implementation of the Centre's scheme in states over the accusations of "discrepancies and misappropriation” in midday meal funds by the TMC government.

"A central team is sent to West Bengal even if a firefly enters a BJP leader's house. Why are such teams not sent to Uttar Pradesh, Delhi or Gujarat over any incident? The Union government is harassing West Bengal by sending central teams over trivial matters," she added.

Notably, the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005 (MGNREGA) is aimed at enhancing the livelihood security of households in rural areas of the country by providing at least 100 days of guaranteed wage employment in a financial year.