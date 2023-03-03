Discussed Solid Progress In Various Elements Of Bilateral Ties: Jaishankar On Talks With Japan's Hayashi

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held talks with visiting Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi covering various aspects of the strategic cooperation including "solid progress" in ties.

Hayashi visited India primarily to attend a foreign ministerial meeting of the four-nation grouping Quad.

"Delighted to host FM Yoshimasa Hayashi of Japan on his first visit to India. Continued our warm and friendly conversations. Discussed the solid progress in various elements of our bilateral relationship. As also our cooperation in third countries," Jaishankar tweeted.

At the Quad meeting, the foreign ministers reaffirmed the grouping's commitment for a free and open Indo-Pacific and said it strongly supports the rule of law, sovereignty, territorial integrity and peaceful settlement of disputes.