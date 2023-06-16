Disgraced Former Special DGP Gets 3-year Jail Term For Sexually Assaulting IPS Officer

The Chief Judicial Magistrate Court at Villupuram in Tamil Nadu on June 16 convicted former Special Director General of Tamil Nadu Police (Law and Order) Rajesh Das for sexually harassing a woman superintendent of police in February 2021. The court sentenced Das to three-year imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000. A fine of Rs 500 was also imposed on then Chengalpattu SP D Kannan, who had tried to prevent the victim from lodging a complaint. Das was later granted bail from the same court and has been given a deadline of 30 days to file an appeal. Rajesh Das is the third senior IPS officer to be convicted for sexual misconduct while in service.

What was the 2021 case?

The woman IPS officer had first complained to the Chennai Director General of Police. She alleged that on February 21, the Special DGP sexually harassed her in his official car while they were travelling to Ulundurpet District on patrol duty for the security of the then CM Edappadi K Palanisami. An FIR was then filed against the Special DGP and Superintendent of Police, Chengalpet, for offences under Sections 354A(2), 341, 506(1) of IPC and Section 4 of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act, 1998.

The State government then set up a six-member committee to probe the matter. Das was later replaced by Jayanth Murali who was the Additional DG of DVAC at the time and was placed under compulsory wait that meant he had no specific responsibilities. The now-convicted police officer was later suspended.

Madras HC called it 'monstrous'

After the complaint was filed, the Madras HC in later 2021 also quashed a plea filed by Das challenging the jurisdictional competence of the Villuparam. Judges stated that there was no perversity in the court order and directed the lower court to have no prejudice in the case.

Calling the incident 'shocking' and 'monstrous' that could impact the women officers belonging to the Tamil Nadu Police Force, Madras HC came down heavily on both Das and Kannan who was accused of blocking the woman IPS officer from filing a complaint. The court also lambasted Kannan when he filed a review plea requesting to discharge him from the case stating that 'he was following his superior's orders'. He argued that the charges against him should be dropped because he was only following instructions of Das. The court took him to task and asked whether he would 'commit murder if his senior asks him to'.

"It's a shame that women in police department are not treated with the dignity they deserve. Most of these victims do not come out and complain. Only a few of them gather the courage to speak out. When a senior police officer faces such an allegation, how will the common man have faith in the police department? God save the department," the court said.

The former Special Director General then moved the Supreme Court requesting to transfer the case to a court outside Tamil Nadu as the comment made by the High Court could lower his chances of a fair trial. The Supreme Court too refused his plea. The Apex court had also ordered to close the case in six months.