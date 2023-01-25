After resigning from Congress over 'intolerant calls and abuses' over his tweet on a controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, veteran Congress leader and former Union Defence Minister A K Antony's son, Anil, on Wednesday said that it is disgraceful that the party stooped to this kind of level. He also stated that he will not delete his tweet.

On Tuesday, Anil tweeted that despite large differences with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), those who support and place view of BBC and of former British foreign secretary Jack Straw, the "brain behind the Iraq war" (involving the US-led coalition in 2003) over Indian institutions are setting a dangerous precedent.

Despite large differences with BJP, I think those in placing views of BBC, a 🇬🇧 state sponsored channel with a long history of 🇮🇳 prejudices,and of Jack Straw, the brain behind the Iraq war, over 🇮🇳 institutions is setting a dangerous precedence,will undermine our sovereignty. — Anil K Antony (@anilkantony) January 24, 2023

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, Anil Antony said, "I resigned from the formal roles from Congress party in the state as well as AICC. The reasons are self-explanatory. A lot of things have been happening for a while but whatever happened in 24 hours I was personally hurt, shocked and appaled by certain reactions from within the party. Yesterday, early morning I made a tweet. I have a lot of strong political differences but at the same time this is an opinion that I firmly believe that 99% of the people of the country will have."

'What happened in the last 15-20 hours is disgraceful for a party like this'

He said that when it comes to core national interests including sovereignty, one should not let partisan politics come over it. The former Congress leader also said that he knows where the threats and abuses are coming from.

"I don't think so I have done or said anything wrong, and I should not waste my time in such a toxic environment. What happened in the last 15-20 hours is disgraceful for a party like this to stoop to this kind of level. I'm not going to delete any single tweet. I know where exactly where it (abuses and threats) is coming from," Anil told Republic.

The Central government last week directed the blocking of several Youtube videos and Tweets sharing links to the documentary. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has also called it a "propaganda piece".