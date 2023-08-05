Disguised As A Nurse, Tries To Kill Her Lover's Wife 

An attempt of murder has come to light in Kerala's Pathanamthitta in a truly filmy style by trying to kill her lover's wife in hospital on Friday. A 30-year-old woman, Anusha, disguised as a nurse, tried to kill her lover's wife by injecting an empty syringe into the bloodstream of 24-year-old Sneha.

However, the attempt was thwarted, and she was immediately detained by the vigilant hospital staff. The accused was arrested at Gregorios Medical Mission Multi-Speciality Hospital, where she tried to commit the crime between 3 pm and 4 pm. The victim was admitted to the maternity ward of the hospital post giving birth to a child.

During the interrogation, Anusha told police that the aim was to get Sneha's husband Arun by endangering her. Anusha's husband, who got married a year ago, lives abroad. It has been stated that Arun and Anusha were close since their college days. The police registered the FIR in the case under various sections of the IPC last night at 10 pm including the attempt of Murder (307) trespassing (450) and impersonation (419).

As per the FIR, the accused, due to the closeness with the victim's husband, impersonated and trespassed into the hospital at Parumala. She tried to inject air into the bloodstream of the victim by stabbing her with an empty syringe three times. The 120 ml syringe used for the crime was also seized by the police.

"We have taken the accused into custody. She has admitted to the crime. She will be produced before the court today. We have also informed the husband and asked him to come back to Kerala soon," told Pulikeezhu Police to Republic.

The accused, who had previous experience as a pharmacist, planned the murder through a system called air embolism. The accused tried to commit the murder attempt by injecting air into the blood vessels using an empty syringe. A 120ml syringe was used for this. The police are interrogating the detained woman.

According to the hospital authorities, the victim was out of danger and in stable condition.

What is an air embolism?

Air embolism is a process caused by an over-dilation of blood vessels also known as a gas embolism. Air entering the circulation can lead to death. The lungs become over-expanded and heart attacks are more likely to occur. Venous air embolism is a rare complication of venous or arterial air evacuation. If significant embolism occurs, the heart, lungs, or central nervous system may be affected.