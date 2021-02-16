Disha Ravi's Arrest: DCW Demands Info On Transit Remand & Legal Representation From Police

On Tuesday, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) took suo moto cognizance of 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi's arrest by the Delhi Police on February 13. In a letter addressed to DCP, Cyber Crime Cell, Delhi Police, DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal claimed that Ravi was taken from Bengaluru to the national capital with no disclosure of her whereabouts to her close relatives. Moreover, Maliwal cited media reports to allege that Ravi was not produced before a local court for transit remand and that she was not allowed a lawyer of her choice in the Delhi court.

Noting that this is a very serious matter, she quoted a 2019 Delhi High Court order which said, "Endeavor should be made to obtain transit remand after producing the arrestee before the nearest Magistrate... unless exigencies of the situation warrant otherwise". Highlighting a court verdict, the DCW chairperson affirmed that every arrested person has the right to be defended by a "legal practitioner of his/her choice". In view of this, she asked the DCP to provide the following information by February 19:

Copy of FIR registered in the matter.

Reasons for allegedly not producing the arrested girl before the local court for transit remand.

Reasons for allegedly not providing the lawyer of her choice to the girl when she was produced before the court in Delhi.

Detailed action taken report in the above matter.

Disha Ravi's arrest

On February 3, Greta Thunberg stirred a row by posting a toolkit for people to help in the agitation against the farm laws. The 6-page document titled 'Ask India Why' consisted of detailed instructions to target the Indian government and a few Indian corporate enterprises, in the garb of the farmers' protest. After the tweet and its contents were highlighted by Republic Media Network, the environmental activist deleted it and posted an updated version of the document which is a toned-down version of the original one. However, the Delhi Police registered an FIR against the authors of the toolkit under Sections 120, 124A, 153, and 153A of the Indian Penal Code.

In connection with this, Disha Ravi was arrested by the Delhi Police on February 13 and was remanded to police custody for 5 days after being produced in front of a magistrate on Sunday. Addressing a press briefing earlier in the day, Delhi Police Cyber Cell Joint CP Prem Nath revealed that the "action plan" outlined in the toolkit was carried out in Delhi on January 26 resulting in 510 police personnel getting injured. Moreover, he alleged that Shantanu, Nikita Jacob and Disha Ravi are the creators of the toolkit.

Claiming that incriminating evidence was also found from Disha's device, he justified the action against the 21-year-old activist citing that Jacob did not cooperate with the police. Additionally, he allayed concerns about the manner of her arrest. According to the senior official, Disha, Shantanu and Nikita Jacob participated in a Zoom meeting organised by pro-Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation on January 11 to shape the modalities for the action plan on Republic Day. Meanwhile, non-bailable warrants have been issued by the court against Jacob and Shantanu who are absconding at present.

