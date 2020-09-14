Disha Salian Case: 'Well Connected People Attended The June 8 Party', Say Sources

Republic Media Network on Monday spoke to BJP MLA Nitesh Rane who made some explosive charges in the Disha Salian case, indicating that there is a link between Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha's death. Now, sources have shared exclusive details about the June 8 party.

According to sources, 5 people at the party held on June 8 have been identified. Sources describe them as 'well connected people' which include 'a builder, politician and two actors' that were allegedly present with Disha Salian at the party. Sources further claim that an 'actor's relative also attended the party.'

"Disha told Rohan everything about the party and Rohan shared all the details with Nitesh Rane," the source claimed. Rohan Rai is Disha Salian's fiance who is currently in 'hiding' as claimed by BJP MLA Nitesh Rane in an exclusive interview with Republic TV.

Nitesh Rane in an interview with Republic TV has put a spotlight on Disha Salian's partner, Rohan Rai. Questioning Rai, Nitesh Rane claimed that Disha's fiance knows the 'truth about June 8' and is allegedly in hiding. "You have to understand that there are very straight-forward evidence or a straight-forward link. And, there is a very suspicious way things have started unveiling after June 8th which led to the 13th. If you see, Disha Salian did not stay with her parents, but, in a live-in relationship with a guy called Rohan Rai. Surprisingly, they both were in a live-in relationship, madly in love. They were planning to settle down by the end of this year or next year. That is what we have heard. Surprisingly, since Disha's death, nobody has heard about this guy called Rohan Rai till today, and what is his stand on the entire Disha Salian episode? Why isn't he coming out and saying that this isn't a suicide and this is what has happened?," Rane said.

When asked if he was 100% sure about Rohan Rai holding on to June 8 information, Rane claimed, "100%. He knows it. That's why he is away from the picture. He has to be investigated. He needs to come out and talk. Either he has to go and meet the CBI or the CBI needs to contact him. He has to come in the picture. If he doesn't come out, I will approach the CBI and give out the information that I have. Because he has information about what happened on the 8th night."

Disha Salian allegedly fell from the 14th floor of a Malad highrise on June 8. Before her demise, Disha Salian was working with Bunty Sajdeh's talent management company Cornerstone which also managed Sushant Singh Rajput.