Disha Salian’s Friend Anshu Stays Mum On Last Contact, Refuses To Divulge Any Details

In the latest development in the Disha Salian death case, Republic TV on Saturday spoke to her friend Anshu who confirmed that she knew Disha but declined to comment on when was the last time they had any contact.

When asked by Republic TV whether she is under pressure from anyone to not speak up, she said, "I don't have anything to say on the matter."

Earlier in the day, Republic TV confronted Rohan Rai's cousin Gaurav to enquire about the former's whereabouts. When confronted by the Republic Media Network reporter, Gaurav refused to divulge any information and went on to claim that he 'hasn't spoken to Rai for over a year'. When Republic TV further tried to inquire about the equation between Disha Salian and Rohan Rai, the cousin refused to comment. He also claimed that he never visited Rohan in Mumbai adding that he is based in Punjab.

"I haven't spoken to him (Rai) for a year... I don't know anything about it... cannot comment..I'm busy with my life," Gaurav kept on saying when Republic TV tried to inquire about Rohan's whereabouts.

Rohan Rai, who was Disha's live-in partner and was present at the high-profile party in Mumbai that Disha attended, fled the city, a week after her death and has been missing ever since.

As Disha Salian's death probe intensifies, it is quite evident that people close to Rohan Rai, who may be aware of his current whereabouts, have chosen to remain unresponsive in order to protect him from the ongoing investigation.

Rohan Rai's manager refuses to divulge his location

On Friday, Republic TV had also contacted Disha's fiancé Rohan Rai's talent manager Mansi Mehta and enquired about his whereabouts. Mansi Mehta claimed that she "cannot divulge details" about Rohan Rai and disconnected the call, choosing to remain tight-lipped. Top sources have informed Republic TV that Mumbai Police is aware of Rohan Rai's whereabouts and that Rai has kept them in the loop.

Earlier this week, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane had revealed in his conversation with Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and also written to Union Minister Amit Shah in a letter, that Rohan Rai is possibly afraid to return to the city and depose before the investigating authorities and claimed that certain "influential people" may be the reason.

Disha Salian had fallen to her death from the 14th floor flat of a building in Mumbai’s Malad on the intervening night of June 8 and 9. The flat was the one in which Rohan had been living in, and reportedly one they were planning to move in after their marriage. The Mumbai Police had called it a 'suicide', though speculations have been rife about the mysterious circumstances.

