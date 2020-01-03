Disproportionate Assets Case: CBI Court Asks Jagan Mohan Reddy To Appear On Jan 10

In a major setback to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, a special CBI court in Hyderabad has ordered him to appear in person on January 10 in the ongoing investigation into the 2011 disproportionate assets case. The court has also asked YSRCP MP Vijay Sai Reddy, another accused in the case, to appear in the court on that day. The order by the special court is significant as it will be the first time that Jagan will be appearing in court in the case after he became the chief minister in 2019.

On Friday, CBI special court judge Madhusudhan Rao dismissed a petition filed by Jagan's counsel seeking exemption from personal experience. Last year, in September, four months after becoming the Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy filed a petition that he would be unable to attend the weekly court hearings owing to his new constitutional obligation and his counsel would represent him on his behalf. Jagan's counsel told the court that if the Chief Minister travels to Hyderabad in Telangana from Amaravati in Andhra Pradesh to attend the special court hearings for one day, his security and protocol will cost up to Rs 60 lakh. However, CBI prosecutors brought to the notice of the court that the absence of succession will affect the investigation into the case as the accused could influence the witnesses. "It is inappropriate to make an exception every time," CBI lawyers said on Friday.

The court, after listening to the arguments from both sides, said that there is no relation between the crime and the accused and asked both Jagan and Vijay Sai Reddy to appear in person.

The disproportionate assets case is related to the alleged quid pro quo investments into Jagan Mohan Reddy's firms by various companies when his father YS Rajasekhar Reddy was chief minister of Andhra Pradesh (united) between 2004 and 2009.

Following the investigation, the CBI filed 11 charge sheets, besides a supplementary charge-sheet in the case against the CM. YS Jagan Mohan ReddyHe was arrested in May 2012 in the disproportionate assets case. After spending 16 months at Chanchalguda Jail in Hyderabad, he was released in September 2013.

Time and again, opposition uses the case as an ammo to attack Jagan Mohan Reddy. Recently, opposition leader and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu said it's a matter of shame that an accused in this case is now a chief minister of the state.

