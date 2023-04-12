Disproportionate Assets Case: Charanjit Singh Channi To Appear Before VB On April 20

Charanjit Singh Channi, former Chief Minister of Punjab has to appear before the state Vigilance Bureau (VB) on April 20, in connection with the Disproportionate Assets case. The Congress leader has been asked to show up at the Vigilance Bureau Headquarters located in Mohali.

Notably, Channi was asked to appear before VB today (April 12), but he sought more time after which the date has now been changed and pushed ahead to April 20. As per the sources, the team had prepared a detailed dossier to question Channi in connection with his income and alleged disproportionate assets when he was serving as Punjab's Chief Minister. This will be the first time that the bureau has summoned Channi since it initiated an inquiry on November 18, 2022.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa slammed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and alleged that they have deliberately taken action against Channi to as the Jalandhar bypoll campaign is going to take place. He stated that just like how the Centre is misusing central agencies AAP is following in their footsteps.

This development came after the bureau issued a lookout circular on March 7, against the former Punjab CM after receiving information that he might attempt to leave the country. Including Channi, the bureau is also probing the assets of his brothers, family members and some close aides for allegedly possessing wealth more than their declared sources of income.

Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew was earlier under ED scanner

Earlier this year, Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate. He was taken into custody by the federal probe agency in Jalandhar on February 3, 2022, as part of its money-laundering investigation into alleged sand mining operations in Punjab. The agency had conducted raids against Honey and others and seized about Rs 7.9 crore cash from his premises and another about Rs 2 crore cash from a linked person identified as Sandeep Kumar.

ED officials said Rs 8 crore was recovered from premises linked to Honey in Mohali and Ludhiana and Rs 2 crore from his accomplice Sandeep. The raids were conducted at 10 locations in Ropar, Fatehgarh Sahib, and Pathankot, among others.

Following this, businessman Kudratdeep Singh, an aide of Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Honey was arrested by the ED in the illegal sand mining case, under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) charges.