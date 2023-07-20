Disrobed, Paraded Naked & Raped: Manipur Horror Victim's Kin Shares Horrific May 4 Ordeal

"They disrobed both my elder brother's daughter and the wife of our village chief and paraded them naked," said the kin of the victims as she narrated the horrific ordeal that went down on May 4 in Manipur. The heinous viral video that emerged from the violence-hit state has sparked nationwide outrage, where a mob of men was seen parading women naked, sexually assaulting them, and forcing them into a field. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condemned the incident as he expressed anguish and assured that those found guilty will not be spared.

Kin of the victim narrates May 4 incident in Manipur

The YouTube channel named zsfghq zogam has shared an audio interview clip of the survivor, who was also abducted along with the victims as she detailed the entire incident which she witnessed 77 days ago. As claimed in the clip, the interviewee recounted how a violent mob killed her brother and nephew, gangraped the women and later released them.

The survivor told the YouTube channel that it was her village and house in the area that was burnt first by the violent mob. "We managed to thwart them off the first time when they gathered and came to burn the village. But as a result, we started relocating ourselves and part of our belongings to a different place in the adjoining hills."

She further said, "There the people who came to burn our village caught us, along with the deceased father and son duo, one of my younger sisters and the village chief along with a few other villagers. After this because of the continuous wailing of my grandchild, they asked me to be sent away to a different place. Then, they took my husband and children to a different place, and also our deceased chief and his children to another different place but heading towards the same direction, but on different routes," as per the zsfghq zogam channel.

The survivor told the channel, "Then they began to chase after my elder (either sister or brother) who were fleeing and caught up with them. As a result, the daughter of my elder (either sister or brother) collapsed and fell unconscious on the spot because of the fear and was carried by her younger brother on his shoulder." "Then the (group) who were behind caught up and surrounded them at which I turned around with my grandchild. And when I turned towards them, the mob bludgeoned both my elder brother and his youngest son to death. After this, they disrobed both my elder brother's daughter and the wife of our village chief and paraded them naked. Then they raped them both and released them afterwards," she added.

The survivor further informed about her husband and children and said, "The (mob) targeted my husband with an axe. On seeing this, two of my children rushed towards my husband and tackled him to a ditch to shield him with their own bodies and pleaded for the men to not kill their father. Fortunately, the axe missed its mark and the children continue pleading with them not to kill their father. At this, some known mob faces (most definitely from the nearby villages neighbouring the victim's village) amongst the crowd intervened and saved my husband and children."