FinMin May Invoke Force Majeure If 'Natural Calamity' COVID-19 Disrupts Supply Chains

India's Ministry of Finance on Wednesday said the disruption of the supply chain from China or any other country, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) scare, would be considered as a case of natural calamity.

In an official memorandum, the Ministry also stated that a Force Majeure Clause may be imposed in suitable cases.

A Force Majeure (FM) indicates extraordinary events or circumstance that are beyond human control such as an act of God (a natural calamity) or situations such as war, strike, riots, crimes (excluding negligence or wrong-doing, predictable/ seasonal rain and any other events specifically excluded in the clause), the Finance Ministry said.

An FM clause in the contract releases both parties from contractual liability or obligation when such events occur and cause disruption in fulfilling their commitments under the contract, the memorandum read.

READ | India's First Coronavirus Patient Tested Negative

Nirmala Sitharaman holds meet over COVID-19 outbreak

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held a meeting of Secretaries early on Thursday to discuss the obstruction in the supply of raw materials from China due to COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the ministry, there was a doubt whether the disturbance in the supply chain from China due to the spread of coronavirus will be covered in the Force Majeure Clause (FMC) or not.

The Finance Ministry issued a clarification in this regard and announced that it should be considered as a case of natural calamity and FMC may be applied in appropriate cases.

READ | Businesses Struggle To Fix Supply Chain Disrupted By Virus

The FM clause

The FM clause does not exempt a party from neglecting their responsibilities entirely, but only suspends it for the duration of the FM. The memo further said that the firm has to give notice of FM as soon as it occurs and it cannot be claimed ex-post facto.

"There may be an FM situation affecting the purchase organisation only. In such a situation, the purchase organisation is to communicate with the supplier along similar lines as above for further necessary action. If the performance in whole or in part or any obligation under this contract is prevented or delayed by any reason of FM for a period exceeding 90 days, either party may at its option terminate the contract without any financial repercussion on either side," the ministry said.

READ | Coronavirus Outbreak: New Semester In Chinese Universities Postponed

On Tuesday, the Finance Minister held a meeting with Industry and other bodies to evaluate the impact of the deadly virus outbreak on India's trade.

As per media reports, COVID-19 has so far killed more than 2,000 people in mainland China and infected nearly 70,000 people worldwide.

READ | Shanghai Company Donates 3D-printed Wards To Hubei Hospital To Contain Coronavirus

(With inputs from ANI)