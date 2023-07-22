Distrust In Manipur Govt After Horrific Sexual Assault On Women, Army Convoys Blocked

After Manipur Police's inaction for almost 78 days in a case of alleged molestation and gangrape as well as other similar incidents, people of the state are no longer relying on the administration for their security. In the B Phainom village in Kangpokpi district of Manipur, where a mob of almost 1000 people stripped three women naked and paraded them before gangraping at least one of them on May 4, the villagers have built bunkers at their homes to save themselves from marauding hooligans.

They have also restricted the movement of traffic into their territory after the despicable crime came to the fore on July 19 after a video of the same was uploaded on social media. Aged 52, 42 and 21 years, the youngest of the three women was gang-raped by the mob and her brother was murdered after he tried to save her.

The video caused a huge uproar across the nation, forcing the Manipur government into action almost 78 days after the horrific brutality. On the directions of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who has refused to resign despite allegations of inaction and laxity in curbing the ethnic conflict, the state police made six arrests after identifying the culprits from the video.

While the incident occurred on May 4, the FIR was registered on May 21 and the first arrest was made two months later on July 20.

B Phainom village, where the alleged incident took place, is mostly deserted and entry of outsiders is restricted as locals have blockaded the roads. The police have also been denied entry into the village.

When Republic visited the area, the reporter and video journalist found bunkers at a distance of almost every 100 metres in the village. Women of the village gather outside during the day and carry out inspections of vehicles passing through for weapons and drugs.

Women block Army convoys in Thoubal

(The Army trucks took a U-turn after women blocked the roads.)

Tensions are also high in Thoubal district from where the main accused of sexual assault on the three women was arrested on July 20. Identified as Huirem Herodas Singh, the 32-year-old was nabbed from Thoubal after he was identified from the video.

While bunkers have been readied here as well, the villagers, especially women, refused Army support sent to their district. The Army convoys were forced to take a U-turn as women formed a human chain and blocked the roads in Thoubal.

The state has been witnessing riots ever since the Meitei and Kuki communities clashed on May 3 after the All Tribal Student Union Manipur carried out a ‘Tribal Solidarity March.’ This march was carried out by the Kuki community against the Manipur High Court's order which directed the Center for considering the addition of the Meitei community into the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.