Distt admin studying HC order on govt move to take over Azam Khan’s varsity land

Rampur (UP), Sep 8 (PTI) The Rampur district administration on Wednesday said it is studying the Allahabad High Court order that junked SP MP Azam Khan’s move against the UP government move to acquire the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University land here.

District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mander said the court’s verdict is being studied and the action will be initiated in this connection accordingly.

The high court had on Monday dismissed Khan’s plea on Monday objecting to the state government move to take over all except 12.50 acre of the University land, for the violations of various conditions on which the land was allocate to the university.

As per the court’s order, the breached conditions included building of a mosque on the varsity campus despite the fact that land had been allocated to it only for the education purposes and not any religious purpose.

SP MP from Rampur, Mohammad Azam Khan is the chairman of this trust, while his wife Dr Tazeen Fatima is its secretary and his son Abdullah Azam Khan an active member. PTI CORR RAJ SLM SAB SNS RAX RAX

