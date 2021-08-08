Divyang Children Of deceased Govt Employees & Pensioners To Get Hike In Family Pensions

Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions made a statement on August 8, Sunday, saying that Divyang children of deceased government employees and pensioners will get a major hike in the family pension emoluments. He added that the instructions to this effect have been issued by the Department of Pensions and Pensioners' Welfare. He stated that the government has reviewed the income criteria for eligibility for family pension in respect of a child or sibling, suffering from a disability and has decided that the income criteria for eligibility for family pension to such children or siblings shall be commensurate with the amount of the entitled family pension in their case.

Divyang children of deceased government employees and pensioners to get hike: Dr. Jitendra Singh

Singh briefed about this landmark decision and said, "It is in keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special emphasis on the dignity and care of such children. He said, this decision seeks ease of living and better economic conditions for the Divyang or disabled survivors, who require greater medical care and financial assistance,". The Minister also issued instructions and orders that a child or sibling of a deceased Government employee or pensioner, who is suffering from a mental or physical disability, shall be eligible for family pension for life. This is dependant on if his/her overall income, other than a family pension, is less than the entitled family pension at an ordinary rate that is 30% of the last pay drawn by the deceased Government employee pensioner plus the Dearness Relief admissible. As per a release by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, he added,

"Instructions have been issued to liberalise the income criteria for eligibility of a child or sibling of a deceased government employee or pensioner for grant of Family Pension under CCS (Pension) Rules 1972. The Government is of the view that the income criteria for eligibility for family pension, applicable in the case of other family members, may not be applied in the case of a child or sibling suffering from a disability".

Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions makes statement on cases of children with disability

The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions also spoke about cases of a child/sibling, suffering from a mental or physical disability, who is presently not in receipt of a family pension due to non-fulfillment of the earlier income criteria. The Ministry said that the family pension shall be granted to him/her if he/she fulfills the new income criteria and also fulfilled the other conditions for grant of family pension at the time of death of Government servant or pensioner or previous family pensioner. The financial benefits, in such cases, would accrue prospectively. No arrears for the period from the date of death of Government servant/ pensioner/previous family pensioner shall be admissible.

With inputs from ANI.

(IMAGE: PTI / REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)