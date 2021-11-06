Diwali 2021: Here's A List Of Cities With Alarmingly Poor Air Quality In India

Air quality in several parts across the country deteriorated after firecrackers bursting on Diwali despite several restrictions in some cities. Cities in the north and central India, including the national capital, recorded the poorest air quality in five years after the Diwali festival this year. In addition, stubble farming in the neighbouring states too contributed to the poor air quality, increasing further pollution woes.

Cities with alarmingly poor air quality

In Delhi, the air quality index (AQI) entered the 'severe' category on Diwali night and continued its upward trend to reach 462 at noon on Friday. The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) the day after Diwali was 435 last year, 368 in 2019; 390 in 2018; 403 in 2017 and 445 in 2016. The AQI was 382 on Diwali this year, 414 in 2020; 337 in 2019; 281 in 2018; 319 in 2017 and 431 in 2016.

After a thick layer of smog enveloped the Delhi-NCR region, the national capital's neighboring cities too saw a poor air quality. The AQI in Faridabad was at 460, in Greater Noida it was recorded at 423. Meanwhile Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Noida recorded 'severe' air quality at noon with 450, 478 and 466 respectively.

Apart from the national capital and its surrounding cities, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) informed that several other cities and districts in the country recorded severe AQI, including Agra, Baghpat, Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh; Ballbhgarh, Bhiwani, Hisar, Jind, Panipat, Rohtak in Haryana and Bhiwadi in Rajasthan. Elsewhere, the districts where the AQI was 'very poor' were Ambala in Haryana, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota in Rajasthan, Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, Gorakhpur in UP, Jalandhar in Punjab.

Meanwhile, West Bengal's capital Kolkata's air quality was recorded as 'poor'. Similarly, Howrah too recorded 'poor' air quality. Among other cities which recorded 'poor' air quality was Patiala in Punjab and Patna in Bihar along with other districts in various states. The country's financial capital, however, witnessed a quieter Laxmi Poojan but the overall use of firecrackers was more as compared to last year.

