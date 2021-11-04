Diwali 2021 Unites The World As Global Leaders, Stars & Celebs Ring In Festival Of Lights

As India celebrates the auspicious festival of Diwali on Thursday, 4 November 2021, wishes and greetings poured in from around the world on the joyous occasion. Celebrities and prominent personalities across various countries flooded social media on Thursday, conveying festive greetings to their fans and followers in India. From sports personalities like David Warner to world leaders like Boris Johnson, everyone had a special message for Indians on Diwali.

Apple CEO Tim Cook extended his warm wishes to India on the occasion of Diwali. He wrote on Twitter, "Wishing a happy and safe Diwali to all those celebrating around the world." Sundar Pichai, the CEO, Google and Alphabet, extended his best wishes to India saying, "Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating the festival of lights!"

Wishing a happy and safe Diwali to all those celebrating around the world. May the Festival of Lights fill your home with happiness and health. Stunning #ShotOniPhone13ProMax photos by @coffeekarma. pic.twitter.com/09O2GkMcMN — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) November 4, 2021

Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating the festival of lights! (Look for the 🪔 when you search for "Diwali" on Google:) https://t.co/7Lzc3FvDNl — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) November 4, 2021

Wishing all our friends in #India & around the world a happy #Diwali. May this festival of lights bring joy & good health to you all. pic.twitter.com/Xpd6xofgnm — 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) November 4, 2021

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote on Twitter, "Happy Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas to everyone celebrating here in the UK and around the world!"

Happy Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas to everyone celebrating here in the UK and around the world!

#Diwali pic.twitter.com/iJATgyxQII — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 4, 2021

To everyone celebrating, happy Diwali! As we work to finish the fight against COVID-19, this festival celebrating the victory of light over darkness - and the power of hope and knowledge - will resonate more than ever. My statement: https://t.co/esJwkPon6V pic.twitter.com/MxbeuDHq6e — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 4, 2021

Happy Diwali 🎉🎉 — Sam Curran (@CurranSM) November 4, 2021

Happy #Diwali to all our fans celebrating around the world! pic.twitter.com/bEJxEP8sBb — Leeds United (@LUFC) November 4, 2021

Hollywood producer-director Mindy Kaling recently turned host to a Diwali bash in LA which was attended by who's who of the Hollywood including Priyanka Chopra, Lilly Singh, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Meena Harris, and more.

A number of WWE superstars have sent their good wishes to their fans in India on Diwali. From Roman Reigns to Seth Rollins to the Hall of Famer Edge, are amongst those who wished the people of India a very Happy Diwali on behalf of the entire WWE universe. Recently-crowned WWE champion Big E also wished his fans from India a very happy Diwali.

Diwali 2021

Diwali, or Deepavali, is celebrated across India to mark the return of Lord Rama to his kingdom in Ayodhya with his wife Sita after serving 14 years in exile. This year's festival takes place on November 4th. The festival is celebrated with people lighting diyas at their homes and also performing poojas for Goddess Kali, Laxmi, and Lord Ganesha. Diwali is also widely celebrated in Sri Lanka, Nepal, Malaysia, Fiji, Guyana, Myanmar, and Trinidad and Tobago.