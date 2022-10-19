Diwali Countdown Begins: All About Green Crackers And Ways To Identify Them

The countdown to Diwali has begun across the country as people have geared up with the preparations. The festival of lights is one of the popular and important festivals of Hinduism where celebrants make rangolis, remodel their homes, light diyas, and have fireworks. Amid the festivities, there are also some restrictions imposed on Diwali, especially in relation to the climatic condition. Crackers create air and noise pollution and every year after Diwali, the national capital New Delhi ends up in massive smog and poor air quality that leads to respiratory disease for the people.

Keeping this in mind, the Supreme Court in its 2018 verdict imposed certain regulations on the sale of firecrackers and clarified that firecrackers other than 'Green crackers' will not be sold in the Delhi-NCR region for any festival. Now, What are green crackers?

What are Green Crackers?

“Green crackers” are so named because they “do not contain harmful chemicals” that would cause air pollution. Components in firecrackers are replaced with others that are “less dangerous” and “less harmful” to the atmosphere, says Dr Rakesh Kumar, director of the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research’s National Environmental Engineering Research Institute.

According to the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Green crackers emit 30% lesser pollutants than regular crackers. Also, these crackers also make less noise, showcasing a drop to 110 decibels from 160 decibels. The prices of green crackers are lesser than or at least equal to the prices of regular crackers. In order to make fireworks using the green cracker formulation the cracker manufacturers need to sign a deal with the CSIR. In total there are three types of Green crackers---SWAS, STAR, and SAFAL.

How to identify Green Crackers?

As per the experts Green crackers should only be purchased from licensed shops and not ordinary street vendors. These crackers should be lit with long candles or phool jhari from a safe distance. As mentioned above green crackers are of three kinds and they can be identified if it comes under these categories:-

SWAS: It is a safe water releaser that has a small water pocket/droplets which get released when burst, in the form of vapour.

SAFAL: In comparison to traditional crackers, it ensures sound reduction. Also, it is safe with minimal aluminium which has minimum usage of aluminium, and used magnesium instead

STAR: is the safe thermite cracker, which does not comprise potassium nitrate and sulphur, emits reduced particulate matter disposal and reduced sound intensity.

(Image: PTI)