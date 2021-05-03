DK Shivakumar Accuses Karnataka Govt Of Criminal Negligence As 24 Die Due To O2 Shortage

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar on Monday hit out at the state government over the incident of Chamarajanagar district hospital and said that criminal negligence has to these 24 deaths in the state. Slamming Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa and Health Minister K Sudhakar for assuring people that the state has enough oxygen, DK Shivakumar questioned, "How many more people will be 'killed' because the state government cannot supply oxygen?"

Karnataka Congress holds state govt responsible

This statement by Karnataka's Congress president comes after over 24 patients, including several COVID-19 patients, died at a government hospital in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district hospital allegedly due to the shortage of oxygen. Meanwhile, following this incident in the hospital, District Incharge Minister Suresh Kumar has ordered the probe into the matter and said that strict action will be initiated against those who are responsible for the shortage of oxygen supply to the hospital.

Not only this, the Karnataka CM has spoken to the district collector over the incident and called an emergency Cabinet meeting, which will be held on Tuesday. Several hospitals across the country have been reporting a shortage of oxygen and due to that many people admitted there have lost their lives.

The Supreme Court has directed the Centre to prepare a buffer stock of oxygen for emergency purposes in collaboration with states and decentralize the location of the stocks so that it is immediately available if the normal supply chain is disrupted. A three-judge bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud said the emergency stocks shall be created within the next four days and replenished on a day-to-day basis, in addition to the existing allocation of medical oxygen supply to the states.

COVID-19 situation in Karnataka

As India continues to reel under the unprecedented second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Karnataka so far has recorded over 16,01,865 positive cases, out of which, 11,64,398 have successfully recovered and 16,011 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 37,733 new cases, 21,148 fresh recoveries, and 217 deaths have been reported.

