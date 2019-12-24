Shivakumar Demands PM Modi's Apology For 'urban-naxal' Comment, Slams Govt Over CAA

On Tuesday, Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apologise to the people of India. He claimed that the PM referred to students and intellectuals as ‘urban naxals’ in his Aabhar rally at the Ramlila Maidan on December 22. Shivakumar reminded that the protesters formed a key component of BJP’s vote bank. Moreover, he criticised the government for introducing the Citizenship Amendment Act a time when the country was experiencing an economic slowdown. Hinting at the violence during the anti-CAA protests, he accused the government of playing with people’s lives.

Read: Congress Leader DK Shivakumar Welcomes Anti-CAA Protests, Terms Act As 'unconstitutional'

Shivakumar remarked, "The students, intellectuals who are protesting to save the constitution are been called as urban naxals by the Prime Minister. I urge the Prime Minister to apologize to the people of the nation.” He added, "People brought you to power not to bring them on the streets to protest. At a time when the nation is suffering due to economic slowdown, the government is bringing such act. The government is playing with people's lives." Govt

Read: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's convoy Blocked In Kerala, Black Flags Waved Amid CAA Stir

'A shame on Indian democracy'

Shivakumar on December 18 welcomed the countrywide protests against the passage of the CAA. Terming the Act as “unconstitutional”, he stated that it was not in the interests of the nation. Shivakumar stated that the legislation was a blot on Indian democracy. Moreover, he questioned the effectiveness of the PM appealing for calm in Assam when the internet in the state was shut down.

Read: 'It's A Political Vendetta, But We're Ready To Go To Jail': Shivakumar On Case Against Him

Shivakumar observed, “I can see that many of the BJP ruled states have said that it is difficult to implement the Bill. The Bill itself is unconstitutional. It is not in the interests of the country. The country has been born with taking all the secular outlook. Selecting a God, selecting a religion is the fundamental right of an individual. Today, I can convert to whichever religion I want. The government or a political party cannot force an individual to take a stance on what religion, what God, what practices to follow. So, what the Central government has done is not with democracy. It is a shame on Indian democracy. And the PM sending appeal on the internet for peace in Assam after the entire Assam has closed down for internet. How can the message reach? Every student, every individual of the society has a right to demonstrate and protest. In a democracy, we have to welcome the protest.”

(With ANI inputs)

Read: Delhi HC Adjourns Plea Of Shivakumar's Family Challenging ED Summons