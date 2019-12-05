Out On Bail, DK Shivakumar Meets P Chidambaram In Delhi

Congress leaders DK Shivakumar and DK Suresh on Thursday, December 5, met party leader P Chidambaram in Delhi, a day after his bail. Chidambaram was granted bail on Wednesday by the Supreme Court in the INX Media money laundering case.

SC grants bail to P Chidambaram

On Wednesday, December 4, former Union Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram was granted bail, after 106 days of being arrested in the INX Media Case. Pronouncing the verdict, the Supreme Court said that even if there is an allegation of grave offences, bail could not be denied. This comes as a major relief to the Congress leader as he has been interrogated for 45 days in the judicial custody. The Supreme Court also said that Chidambaram will have to pay a bail amount of Rs 2 Lakh.

Restrictions on Chidambaram

The Supreme Court even though granted bail to the Congress leader, listed some conditions to be followed by P Chidambaram when he is out on bail. The restrictions are- Chidambaram was asked to deposit a bail bond of Rs. 2,00,000 to be released. Moreover, he cannot leave the country without the permission of the court. He has not only been asked to make himself available for investigation whenever required but also has been directed not to tamper with evidence or influence witnesses. Another significant restriction imposed by the SC is that the senior Congress leader cannot give any interviews or public statements regarding the INX Media case.

Chidambaram Arrested By CBI

The Congress leader was arrested on August 21 by the CBI team. He had been untraceable for nearly 27 hours, after which he arrived at the AICC head office for a press conference, and within minutes returned to his Jor Bagh residence where he was arrested. In the unprecedented visuals, the CBI team had climbed the walls of Chidambaram's residence.

