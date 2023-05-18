DK Shivakumar Projects Unity In Congress After Losing Karnataka CM Race To Siddaramaiah

Ending the long-running suspense, the Congress party on Thursday, May 18 officially announced Siddaramaiah's name for the CM's chair. While he will hold the CM office for five years, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar, who was also the contender for the top post, will serve as his deputy, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said in a press briefing.

After losing the Karnataka CM race to Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar took to Twitter and wrote, "Congress is united." He shared a picture of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge raising Siddaramaiah and his hand up in the air and wrote 'Karnataka's secure future and our people's welfare is our top priority, and we are united in guaranteeing that."

Karnataka's secure future and our peoples welfare is our top priority, and we are united in guaranteeing that. pic.twitter.com/sNROprdn5H — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) May 18, 2023

Oath ceremony on May 20

While announcing the Karnataka CM and Deputy CM's name, Venugopal stated that the oath-taking ceremony will be held on May 20 in Bengaluru. Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar will be sworn in along with a group of ministers. Venugopal also announced that Shivakumar, along with the DyCM portfolio, will also continue to head the Karnataka Congress unit till the end of the parliamentary elections, scheduled for 2024.

The decision came after the party secured an emphatic victory in the Karnataka Assembly elections held on May 10 and whose results were declared on May 13. The Congress won 136 seats in the 224-member Assembly, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 65 seats and the HD Kumaraswamy-led Janata Dal (Secular) won 19 seats. Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were widely credited for the party's victory in the southern state.