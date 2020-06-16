Sr Congress Neta DK Shivakumar's Daughter Engaged To Late CCD Founder VG Siddhartha's Son

Senior Congress leader and KPCC President DK Shivakumar's daughter Aishwarya and late Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) founder VG Siddhartha's son Amarthya Hegde got engaged at SM Krishna's Residence - Sadashivanagar in Bengaluru on Monday.

According to news agency ANI, only family members were present in the event. It is said that the marriage ceremony will be held later this year.

Amarthya Hegde is also the grandson of former Union Minister SM Krishna. Last year in July, the body of Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) founder Siddhartha was unearthed on the banks of Netravati river.

22-year-old Aishwarya, Shivakumar’s eldest daughter, is an engineering graduate. Amarthya has completed his education in the US and is now managing his family’s business along with his mother.

(Image credits: www.mysoorunews.com)

(With ANI inputs)