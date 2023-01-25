DK Shivakumar's 'Dettol, Cow Urine’ Response To BJP's Lokayukta Plaint Against Congress

A day after the Karnataka government filed a plaint with the state Lokayukta against the previous Congress regime alleging irregularities in ‘TenderSURE’ projects during their rule, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar on January 24, Tuesday attacked the BJP government and asked Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his ministers to ‘Pack up’ with the assembly polls around.

He also stated as soon as Congress returns back to power, the ‘Vidhana Soudha’ will be cleaned with ‘Ganjala’ (cow urine), alleging it was polluted by corruption during BJP’s tenure.

‘If government has the guts’

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah also hit out at the BJP government over the allegations of irregularities during his regime and challenged the BJP dispensation of forming an inquiry commission led by a Supreme Court Judge to probe the tenures of both governments, if they have guts.

“It’s about 40-45 days left for your government, pack your tents and do whatever collection that is left and go. We will come with dettol to clean Vidhana Soudha. I have even got some Ganjala (cow urine) for purification….people are wanting to get rid of this evil government,” Shivakumar said.

‘Pack up soon’

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said, “Bommai, better, tell all you ministers to pack up soon.”

Notably, the attack comes a day after the BJP filed a complaint with the Lokayukta alleging corruption by the Congress government under the leadership of Siddaramaiah, in the ‘TenderSURE’ projects, during their regime.

However, Siddaramaiah dared Bommai to appoint an SC judge led inquiry commission to probe the corruption allegations levelled by him against the ruling BJP, including their accusations against the Congress’ regime under him, “The allegations about 40 per cent commission, PSI recruitment and COVID scam- let all those allegations that we have made, be combined with the allegations that they (BJP) are making against us now, and together they be handed over to an inquiry commission headed by a Supreme Court Judge. If they have guts, let them do it,” he challenged.

Image: PTI