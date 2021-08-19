DLJ Develops Advanced Chaff Technology For IAF; Defence Minister Praises DRDO

The Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has developed Advanced Chaff Technology to protect Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter aircraft against hostile radar threats. Defence Laboratory Jodhpur, a DRDO lab, collaborated with High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL), a DRDO lab in Pune, to produce the improved chaff material and chaff cartridge-118/I, which met the IAF's quality standards. Following successful user testing, the Indian Air Force has begun the process of inducting this technology.

DRDO's DLJ develops Advanced Chaff Technology

Because of advancements in current radar threats, fighter aircraft survivability is a major worry in today's electronic warfare, said the Ministry of Defence. According to the ministry, the Counter Measure Dispensing System (CMDS) is used to assure aircraft survival by providing passive jamming against infrared and radar threats. Chaff is a crucial defence device that shields fighter planes from hostile radar threats. The significance of this technology stems from the fact that a small amount of chaff material deployed in the air functions as a decoy to deflect hostile missiles, assuring the fighter aircraft's safety.

Key highlights of Advanced Chaff Technology

The technology to safeguard fighter aircraft from hostile radar threats.

Given to the industry for production in large quantities.

Indian Air Force begins the process of induction following completion of successful user trials.

Raksha Mantri terms it another step of DRDO towards ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat’.

Rajnath Singh praises DRDO

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the DRDO, the Indian Air Force, and the industry for developing this crucial technology in-house, calling it "another milestone" by DRDO towards "AatmaNirbhar Bharat" in key defence technologies. Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development, and Chairman, DRDO, commended the teams involved in the successful development of this advanced technology that will boost the Indian Air Force.

