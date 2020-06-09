DMA Delegation Meets Delhi Health Minister, Says Will Aid Govt To Better COVID Facilities

Looking at the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi, the Kejriwal government and the Delhi Medical Association have decided to work on a joint project to provide care for citizens of the national capital. As per DMA, it will create a large number of beds in hotels, community halls, and banquet halls so that the increasing demand for beds can meet. DMA has said that in this joint project with the state, DMA will take care of the management of manpower and the government will look after infrastructure and other essential things.

"Today we had a meeting with Health Minister Satyendra Jain in which all the issues were discussed. We were told by the government that by the end of July around 80,000 beds will be required and suggestions were asked to deal with the situation. A proposal for creating beds at community centres, banquet halls and hotels were discussed. The government will take care of infrastructure and we will provide manpower to the government. We have around 20,000 members registered with us and much expertise is not required in this," said Dr Girish Tyagi, DMA chief.

However, a committee of Delhi government has suggested creating Pragati Maidan, Talkatora Indoor Stadium, Tyagraj Stadium, Indira Gandhi Stadium, Jawaharlal Stadium and Major Dhyanchand Stadium as makeshift COVID facilities.

All-party meeting

To deal with the situation on an increasing number of Coronavirus cases in Delhi, an all-party meeting was called at the residence of Delhi Lieutenant Governor where representatives from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, BJP and Congress parties took place. After the meeting, AAP alleged the LG of overruling the decision of AAP government under the pressure of BJP whereas LG after the meeting said all of us need to fight the pandemic together.

Meeting held in a very constructive and harmonious atmosphere. Many constructive suggestions received



All of us need to fight this pandemic together ! #IndiaFightsCorona — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) June 9, 2020

