DMDK Prez Vijayakanth, Wife Premalatha To Be Discharged From Hospital After COVID Recovery

DMDK chief Vijayakanth and his wife Premalatha Vijayakant, who were undergoing treatment at MIOT hospital in Chennai for COVID-19 will be discharged on Friday after recovering from the disease.

The 66-year-old actor-turned-politician was admitted to MIOT hospital’s ICU on August 31 and his condition is said to be stable now, the medical update said. Premalatha Vijayakant, treasurer of the DMDK tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, September 28, and also was admitted to the same hospital for treatment. Both were under observation and responded extremely well to the medication, the update stated.

Following Vijayakanth’s hospitalisation, DMK President MK Stalin him wished a speedy recovery. The actor who is also the founding member of Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) had been keeping unwell for the past couple of weeks.

Vijayakanth made his acting debut in the 70s with the Tamil film, Inikkum Ilamai. The movie, starring Betha Sudhakar and Radikaa Sarathkumar in the lead, has Vijayakanth playing a small role. The film failed at the box office, however, the industry noticed Vijayakanth's talent.

In an acting career spanning more than three decades, Vijayakanth has been a part of several commercial hits. He was last seen in Sagaptham. The movie has Vijayakanth in a cameo appearance. Interestingly, the movie was Vijayakanth's last film. He is presently concentrating on his political career.

(Image credits: PTI)